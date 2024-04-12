Sweet Fields vegan cinnamon rolls, based in Baltimore, are now sold in Giant Food stores

BALTIMORE — Inside Bmore Made with Pride Kitchen and Cafe, Chanel Fields is rolling out the dough for her chocolate cinnamon rolls.

"About two months after my son was born, I just decided to make some chocolate cinnamon rolls for the family. So that’s how it got started and just never stopped," she said.

Her cinnamon rolls are large, decadent and 100 percent vegan.

"Me and dairy do not love one another, so why make something I can’t enjoy myself?"

The recipe is adapted from her grandmother's dinner rolls. Fields makes 20 flavors of cinnamon rolls, from banana nut to red velvet.

"Most people actually don’t even realize that our stuff is vegan. They eat it [and say] it’s so good or it’s so buttery."

Fields' previous career was a banker. After her son was born, she re-evaluated her priorities.

"I didn’t want to bother too much with the hustle and bustle. I wanted to stay home and do something that would allow me control over how my family provided for itself."

That's how Sweet Fields cinnamon rolls came to be. She started by selling online and at farmer's markets. Then last year, her business took a huge leap.

"We just recently launched in Giant Foods in 41 locations," she said. They can be found in the frozen baked goods section.

Then more good news. Fields received a $25,000 grant from the Stacy's Rise Project, part of Stacy's Pita Chips, which she said will help them to expand their manufacturing of their frozen cinnamon rolls.

Since starting her business, she's grown from online sales to the frozen food section. Her advice to budding entrepreneurs is to never stop following their passion.

"Keep going and be open to the pivot because sometimes we think we’re going one direction and really you’re meant to go another."

Customers can find Sweet Fields at the Fells Point farmer's market on Saturdays and the Baltimore farmer's market on Sundays. The cinnamon rolls are also sold at Bmore Made with Pride. To order online, click here.