Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Sol Oaxaca moving to Bel Air, as Humagalas restaurant closes

Humagalas is closing in Bel Air
WMAR
Humagalas is closing in Bel Air<br/>
Humagalas is closing in Bel Air
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 17:11:57-04

BEL AIR, Md. — Sol Oaxaca will be moving from Perry Hall to Bel Air, as Conrad's Crabs moves into Sol Oaxaca's current space and Humagalas closes in Bel Air.

Sol Oaxaca confirmed today that they will be moving to Harford County in early September, to the shopping center at 16 Bel Air South Parkway.

It will be taking over the Humagalas restaurant location. Humagalas said on Facebook the restaurant will close August 20, after more than five years in the former DuClaw Brewing Co. space.

Conrad's Crabs had announced earlier this summer that the popular seafood chain will relocate to the Sol Oaxaca space.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices