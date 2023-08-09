Sol Oaxaca moving to Bel Air, as Humagalas restaurant closes

BEL AIR, Md. — Sol Oaxaca will be moving from Perry Hall to Bel Air, as Conrad's Crabs moves into Sol Oaxaca's current space and Humagalas closes in Bel Air.

Sol Oaxaca confirmed today that they will be moving to Harford County in early September, to the shopping center at 16 Bel Air South Parkway.

It will be taking over the Humagalas restaurant location. Humagalas said on Facebook the restaurant will close August 20, after more than five years in the former DuClaw Brewing Co. space.

Conrad's Crabs had announced earlier this summer that the popular seafood chain will relocate to the Sol Oaxaca space.