Conrad's Crabs moving across the street in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, Md. — Another restaurant transition is in store soon for Perry Hall.

Conrad's Crabs will move across the street on Belair Road, to a location that has seen a number of businesses come and go.

The popular seafood restaurant announced that it will relocate to 9629 Belair Road, the building housing Sol Oaxaca Cocina Mexicana, in early 2024.

The restaurant posted on social media: "We have the opportunity to own the property and solve our parking problems all at the same time! Stay tuned for more details!"

It's the latest big announcement for Conrad's Crabs, which recently opened locations in Bel Air and Abingdon.

Sol Oaxaca said it's moving but has not yet announced where. Before Sol Oaxaca, the short-lived Hive Bistro was at the spot.

The restaurant referenced the frequent turnover at that location, noting on Facebook about their current Perry Hall site: "Remember when 9654 Belair Road was “cursed”? Neither do we!!! 9.5 years later…still going strong! #bestcrabsinbaltimore #hatersgonhate "