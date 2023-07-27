D.C. restaurants coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Several Washington, D.C.-based restaurants have recently announced plans to open locations in Baltimore City.

Toki Underground, a popular ramen spot on DC's H Street corridor, generated some buzz when it opened on Greenmount Avenue. Now two other restaurants - Miss Toya's Creole House, and Baja Tap - are also making the move up north.

Both Baja Tap and Miss Toya's just got liquor licenses approved this month in the city.

Baja Tap, which is currently in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood, will take over the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. It's set to be a Mexican restaurant, and had "a fair amount of success" in D.C. and Virginia, said the restaurant's representative at a recent liquor board hearing.

The restaurant will feature live entertainment and outdoor tables. It's expected to open Sept. 15. The liquor license holder, Matthew Akman, has owned other restaurants in Baltimore.

Miss Toya's Creole House is coming to the newly-redeveloped Northwood Commons shopping center near Morgan State University.

The restaurant is based in Silver Spring, and the owners also have a variety of restaurants throughout D.C. and Cleveland, said the business' representative at a liquor board hearing.

She told the board:

The restaurant itself is going to offer a vibrant and casual Cajun-focused menu. It's going to have jambalaya and crab legs and snapper and even an oyster bar. There will be indoor and outdoor table service with approximately 150 seats total.

Miss Toya's is a black-owned, family-owned and woman-owned business, and the Northwood space will be 4,000 square feet. It plans to be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. There are plans for occasional entertainment, like DJs and jazz bands.

Resteranteur Jeffeary Miskiri has done "extensive community outreach" and got a "glowing" letter of support from the Hillen Road Improvement Association.

Liquor board chairman Albert J. Matricciani, Jr., commented at the meeting:

As an old, old Baltimorean, when I drive through that area and see what has become of Morgan State and the revitalization, it's amazing to me. It's just terrific.

Commissioner Granville Templeton III also praised Miss Toya's for a "great presentation" and said he heard good reviews of the restaurant.

