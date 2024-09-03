Sheetz announces grand opening for first Baltimore County store

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Sheetz convenience store will open on White Marsh Boulevard - its first Baltimore County location - on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The major chain, which will include a gas station, announced today the grand opening for its location at White Marsh Boulevard and Campbell Boulevard in the Middle River/White Marsh area.

The address is 10499 Campbell Boulevard.

Sheetz will open at 8 a.m. There will be grand opening festivities outside the store at 9 a.m., with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a year.

There will also be free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire opening day.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:45 a.m.

Customers who bring a non-perishable food item from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to the grand opening will get a Sheetz-branded item (limit of one per customer while supplies last). The donated food will be given to the Maryland Food Bank. Sheetz is donating $2,500 to the Food Bank in honor of the grand opening. (They're also giving $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Maryland.)

Sheetz is also opening a second Harford County location, off of Route 22 in Bel Air.

