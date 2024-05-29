Sheetz, Rutter's opening new stores in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County will soon get its first Sheetz convenience store, and the Baltimore region will get its first Rutter's store.

The two Pennsylvania-based convenience store chains are expanding their reach in Maryland.

Sheetz is building two new locations, featuring a store and a gas station - one on White Marsh Boulevard at Campbell Boulevard in the Middle River area, and one off of Route 22 in Bel Air.

It will be Sheetz' first store in Baltimore County. It will be the second Sheetz location in Harford County.

Sheetz spokesperson Nick Ruffner said:

Sheetz's store on Campbell Boulevard is tentatively scheduled to open to the public in September. Sheetz is excited to be opening its first ever store in Baltimore County, which will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and seating both inside and outside the store. The store will be 6,077 square feet and include 16 fuel terminals for customers. Every Sheetz location employs 30-35 individuals."

The property that has Sheetz includes several other sites that are available for lease. Streett Hopkins Real Estate, which represents the site, said tenants are still being sought for the adjacent sites.

Sheetz' developer, JMD Campbell LLC, is offering the land and says "possible uses include Day care, fast food, auto parts, bank, car wash."

The Bel Air Sheetz is coming to 2201 Churchville Road, at the Schucks Road intersection. The plan was just reviewed May 1 by Harford County's Development Advisory Committee.

A project manager told the county that the Sheetz would include an outdoor seating area and 12 gas pumps.

Rutter's, meanwhile, is working on a store and gas station off of Route 40 in Aberdeen.

The store will be on the east side of Pulaski Highway just north of its intersection with Old Philadelphia Road.

It will be the first Rutter's location in greater Baltimore; the company also has three stores in Frederick County. Rutter's opened its first Maryland location in 2019.

Sheetz has long had locations in Joppatowne and Westminster, as well as in western Maryland. It opened a new store last year in Elkton, Cecil County.

