Shake Shack officially opens in Pikesville on December 1

PIKESVILLE, Md. — We told you about it in March.

Now the time's finally come...

Shake Shack is officially opening in Pikesville on December 1.

The burger chain's newest restaurant will be located on Reisterstown Road, in the Festival at Woodholme shopping center.

A limited number of first time customers will receive a custom mini Shake Shack tote.

Plus $1 for every sandwich purchased on opening day will be donated to the Community Assistance Network which assists Baltimore County residents experiencing economic challenges.