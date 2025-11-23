Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Shake Shack officially opens in Pikesville on December 1

ShakeShack_ShackBurger.jpg
Carter Hiyama
ShakeShack_ShackBurger.jpg
Posted

PIKESVILLE, Md. — We told you about it in March.

Now the time's finally come...

Shake Shack is officially opening in Pikesville on December 1.

The burger chain's newest restaurant will be located on Reisterstown Road, in the Festival at Woodholme shopping center.

A limited number of first time customers will receive a custom mini Shake Shack tote.

Plus $1 for every sandwich purchased on opening day will be donated to the Community Assistance Network which assists Baltimore County residents experiencing economic challenges.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are