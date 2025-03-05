Shake Shack coming to Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Shake Shack is getting ready to shake up Reisterstown Road in Baltimore County.

It's set to open in the Festival at Woodholme, in a large corner spot that most recently held Mod Pizza and Corner Bakery Cafe.

That's according to the site plan from its leasing company.

Shake Shack was "actively seeking new locations in Virginia & Maryland" last year.

The burger restaurant has locations currently in Towson, downtown Baltimore, Canton, and Columbia.