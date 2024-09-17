Shake Shack looking to grow in Baltimore region

BALTIMORE — Shake Shack is looking to expand in the Baltimore metro region, and is considering 14 communities for a possible location - including Charles Village in Baltimore City.

That's according to real estate firm KLNB, which just posted that the popular burger chain "is actively seeking new locations in Virginia & Maryland."

The areas Shake Shack is targeting in Maryland include Annapolis, Arundel Mills, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, Bel Air, Severna Park, Charles Village, Timonium, Columbia, Glen Burnie, and White Marsh.

The company is looking for "endcap" sites - which means the far end of a shopping center - or free-standing buildings.

Shake Shack currently has restaurants in the Inner Harbor, downtown Towson, Canton, and the Mall in Columbia, as well as at M&T Bank Stadium.