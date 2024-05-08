Roggenart European Bakery opens location in Chicago

BALTIMORE — Roggenart European Bakery, which now has five Baltimore-area locations (and one in northern Virginia), just opened a shop in the heart of the Midwest.

The bakery now has a restaurant in Chicago,

Roggenart posted on social media: "We are so excited to spread our wings into the Mid west. We couldn’t pick a better market than the Lincoln Park community!"

The bakery/bistro/cafe is currently offering a slightly smaller menu at the Chicago location than its Maryland restaurants; it doesn't list omelets or salads - but still has the selection of scratch-made baked goods and a variety of drinks.

Roggenart has been quickly growing. It just opened a restaurant in Baltimore's Mt. Vernon neighborhood, in the new City House Charles development (on the site of the longtime Grand Central club).

It also just opened in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Va., and in downtown Towson.

Managing partner Brody Tennant told "What Now Chicago" back in February that they're looking into making it a "national concept," saying: "In the future, we would like to expand throughout other parts of the area.”