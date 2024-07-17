Roggenart Bakery to open cafe in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Roggenart Bakery, a growing local restaurant chain, announced it will open its newest location next month at a Frederick shopping center.

The business is now hiring for the restaurant, which will offer 20 jobs at 1305 West 7th Street.

This will be the sixth location for Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Cafe.

Besides shops in Maryland, the business also has restaurants in northern Virginia and, most recently, Chicago.

Owner and managing partner Brody Tennant said in a statement: