Restaurants in each county showcased during Maryland Restaurant Week

Now is the time to get out and explore Maryland while also trying new places to eat.

September 15 is the start of Maryland Restaurant Week. This 10-day promotional event features hundreds of restaurants, from each county in the state. Many of them will be offering special menus and discounts.

The Tillery at Metro Centre in Owings Mills is doing a three-course lunch and dinner and is also doing a three-course brunch on the weekend.

The restaurant has been open for nearly two years and general manager Andre Gerald says they're hoping Maryland Restaurant Week will bring in new customers.

"We want to be out in the community, we want the community to know that we’re here. So we’re offering some great food, great selection, some of our most popular items for restaurant week. We’re new to this area, so we want to be visible."

Among the dishes on their menu, fried green tomatoes, pulled duck with Johnny cakes, chicken and waffles and chocolate lava cake.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) helped to start this event in 2020 during the pandemic, as a way to let people know that restaurants were open and needed support.

"Its still a celebration of the industry for sure but now its celebrating the restaurants themselves that they are resilient, they survived, they’re still there, they’re still the back bone of our community," said Rich Linger, the director of operations at RAM. "So we want to create another week where we can go out and support them and see them."

To see a list of participating restaurants, click here.