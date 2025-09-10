Raising Cane's to host Bel Air grand opening next week

BEL AIR, Md. — Raising Cane's has arrived in Bel Air!
The popular chicken finger chain's newest Maryland restaurant officially opens September 16 at 336 Baltimore Pike.
Cane's has a lot of free giveaways going on opening day.
For example, they'll be holding a special drawing awarding 20 lucky customers free food for a year.
To qualify, you gotta be at least 13-years-old, and enter the drawing on-site between 8-9am.
If you're among the first 100 customers in line to buy a combo, you'll get a free hat and food card to use next time.
Including Bel Air, Cane's now has eight Maryland locations. Last month, they opened on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.