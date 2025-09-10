Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Raising Cane's to host Bel Air grand opening next week

20 lucky customers could win free food for a year
Double Lane Drive-Thru.jpg
Raising Cane's
Double Lane Drive-Thru.jpg
Posted

BEL AIR, Md. — Raising Cane's has arrived in Bel Air!

The popular chicken finger chain's newest Maryland restaurant officially opens September 16 at 336 Baltimore Pike.

Cane's has a lot of free giveaways going on opening day.

For example, they'll be holding a special drawing awarding 20 lucky customers free food for a year.

To qualify, you gotta be at least 13-years-old, and enter the drawing on-site between 8-9am.

If you're among the first 100 customers in line to buy a combo, you'll get a free hat and food card to use next time.

Including Bel Air, Cane's now has eight Maryland locations. Last month, they opened on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are