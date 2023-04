It's almost time for the Preakness Stakes, which also means it's time for Preakness-themed treats.

Dunkin' Donuts is back with its Black Eyed Susan donut.

The treat will be available until May 23rd and honors Maryland's official state flower.

The Preakness is the 2nd leg of the triple crown and will be in Baltimore on Saturday, May 21st.

Guinness is also creating a new ale in honor of the Preakness. You can check that out here.