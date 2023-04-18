Watch Now
NewsGood News

Actions

Guinness Open Gate Brewery creates new ale in honor of Preakness 148

Guinness Open Gate Brewery on St. Patrick's Day
WMAR
Guinness Open Gate Brewery on St. Patrick's Day<br/>
Guinness Open Gate Brewery on St. Patrick's Day
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:56:03-04

BALTIMORE — A limited edition collaboration beer is being brewed exclusively at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in honor of Preakness 148.

Brewed with blood orange and hibiscus, Guinness describes their newest creation as a "fruit-forward beer."

It will be available on draft and in cans starting May 11 at select Baltimore area bars. Or try it at the Preakness on May 20.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery is also planning to serve a special beer cocktail inspired by the iconic Black-Eyed Susan incorporating Preakness Ale and a fresh pineapple-based mixer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices