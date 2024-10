BALTIMORE — Pratt Street Market, which brings a variety of vendors and food trucks to the Inner Harbor, is being extended into the fall.

Downtown Partnership of Baltimore announced that the market will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday in October.

Vendors include B'more Greek Grill, Hoodfellas Bistro, DMV Empanadas, Shareef's Grill, Sistahs' Sweets, and Taco Loco Baltimore.

The market is at Pratt and Light streets.

