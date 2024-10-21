Original Steaks & Hoagies to reopen in Owings Mills with new management

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Philly cheesesteak restaurant in Owings Mills that shut down after a year said it's reopening under new management, with big changes.

The Original Steaks & Hoagies chain is based in Ohio and originally opened off of Owings Mills Boulevard (in the former Jimmy John's spot) in summer of 2023.

But, it closed just as soon after.

Now the restaurant says it plans "on starting over completely" and has announced a new grand opening for Oct. 25 through Oct. 27.

The celebration will start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 50 people in line will get free cheesesteaks for a year. Customers will also have a chance to win a 65-inch flat-screen TV and free cheesteak for a year certificates.

The company says it "will reopen our Owings Mills location under NEW LOCAL OWNERSHIP on Friday, October 25th @ 10:30 a.m. and will open its doors to the public with a Grand Re-Opening Celebration featuring FREE AUTHENTIC CHEESESTEAKS FOR A YEAR for the first fifty people in line when doors open. Plus, everyone who visits during the grand opening celebration weekend through Sunday, October 27th can enter to win one of 25 additional Free Cheesesteaks for a Year Certificates and one of several 65” Flat Screen Televisions. Plus, on Saturday October 26th there will be an ALL DAY BOGO SPECIAL."

Local franchisee Jeff Wiseman said in a statement: “The new local owner will be working in the store and looks forward to meeting everyone and showing his passion for making the best cheesesteaks in Maryland. We're excited to bring a unique option to the area, but we're also committed to being good neighbors."