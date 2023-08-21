Philly cheesesteak chain to open 5+ stores in Maryland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An Ohio-based restaurant offering Philly cheesesteaks plans to open at least five locations in Maryland, and the first one is coming to Owings Mills.

The Original Steaks and Hoagies will hold a grand opening celebration this weekend at the eatery at Owings Mills Square shopping center, on Owings Mills Boulevard. Jimmy John's closed at that location.

The Original Steaks and Hoagies was started in Philadelphia 17 years ago and now has seven locations in the Cleveland/Akron area, as well as Indiana.

Jeff Wiseman, the franchiser from Cleveland, said a local franchisee is also looking at Columbia and would like a store in College Park. Ultimately, there will be at least five restaurants in Maryland.

The grand opening in Owings Mills will feature free cheesteaks for a year for the first 50 people in line. There will also be giveaways flat-screen TVs, Macbooks and other electronics.

Wiseman said the restaurant's food is "the real deal," and just like Philly cheesesteak icons Pat's or Geno's - from the Amoroso rolls to fresh shave ribeye or chicken, hot hoagies, and handmade tater tots.

"Real, authentic cheesesteak is finally being brought to Baltimore, Maryland," he said.

