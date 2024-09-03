Original Pancake House coming to White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Md. — White Marsh Mall is set to get a new restaurant - The Original Pancake House.

Spinoso Real Estate Group, which oversees the mall, announced that the breakfast-oriented restaurant will lease 6,278 square feet at the mall.

No further details on an opening date have been announced. The mall posted that it's "coming soon."

The Original Pancake House is a national chain that also has locations at The Can Company in Canton, and at Westfield Annapolis Mall.

Spinoso noted in a press release:

With over a hundred franchises spanning coast to coast, these establishments have garnered recognition at both local and national levels. Their culinary excellence hinges on the use of premium ingredients, including 93-score butter, pure 36% whipping cream, fresh grade AA eggs, hard wheat unbleached flour, and a proprietary sourdough starter. Each restaurant meticulously prepares fresh batters and sauces in-house, underscoring their commitment to quality and freshness.

The mall's website says the restaurant is "known for their mouthwatering pancakes, omelets, Dutch baby, crepes, etc." and it will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

