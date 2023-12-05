Red Robin closes at White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Red Robin has become the latest major closure at White Marsh Mall. The restaurant apparently closed fairly abruptly, after a sign on the door announced a temporary closure.

The vacancy leaves behind two empty spaces right outside the Food Court, since The Greene Turtle also closed.

A Red Robin spokesperson said in a statement:

We recently made the tough decision to close our White Marsh location. We’ve enjoyed being part of the local community and look forward to serving guests at our nearest locations in Towson and Bel Air.

Bill Burley, the mall's operations manager, said Monday that the Red Robin closing "was a little unexpected," but noted that he believes the leasing manager has a prospective tenant for the Greene Turtle space and possibly the space from the short-lived Buca di Beppo restaurant.