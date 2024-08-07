OneDo Coffee Roasters coming to Rash Field Park in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — It's been a long time coming, but Rash Field Park in Federal Hill is finally getting a water-front cafe.

OneDo Coffee Roasters was selected to occupy the space at the park's BGE Pavilion, beginning in Spring 2025.

Locally based out of Canton, OneDo is known for roasting their own coffee beans and hosting barista throwdowns.

“We’re overjoyed to be opening our new location in the Rash Field Park café space,” said Gloria Hwang, owner, OneDo Coffee Roasters. “We believe that the park's vibrant atmosphere, and our dedication to quality coffee and customer service will create a perfect match."

Since 2015, Waterfront Partnership and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks have worked to redevelop Rash Field, on the south side of the Inner Harbor.

The first phase was completed in November 2021, and includes an adventure park, skate park and nature area. Later this year the second phase is set to get underway with soccer fields, exercise equipment, and a re-imagined beach area with volleyball courts expected to be added.

