Nick's Fish House planning expansion, upgrades

BALTIMORE — South Baltimore's popular seafood destination, Nick's Fish House, is planning to expand and upgrade its waterfront site.

Baltimore Peninsula announced today that the restaurant's long-time operators are now buying the Nick's Fish House property.

The operators - Jim Weisgerber, Eric Sugrue and Steve "Monty" Montgomery - were originally tapped by Sagamore Ventures (a major investor of Baltimore Peninsula) in 2015 to run Nick's.

Montgomery said in a statement:

With this exciting stability, we’re diving into plans for expansion and upgrades to better serve the growing community.

The sprawling Nick's Fish House has become one of the city's most popular seafood venues.

The property was bought for $750,000, according to online records; it was valued at more than $5 million.

