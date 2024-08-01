Founder of floating-home business buys Baltimore marina

BALTIMORE — A popular South Baltimore marina will be turned into a hub for upscale, rentable houseboats.

Baltimore Peninsula announced that the Baltimore Yacht Basin Marina, next to Nick's Fish House and South Hanover Street, has been sold to the cofounder of Flohom, a provider of floating homes.

The Baltimore-based Flohom "offers fleets of floating homes similar to houseboats that are available for a short-term lodging experience," featuring "the comforts of elevated hospitality... [,] thoughtful amenities, spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views."

The company already has its production facility at Baltimore Peninsula, according to a press release.

The renovated marina will have about 150 slips and "will ultimately house a number of Flohom vessels" available for short-term and long-term housing, as well as commercial use, according to the press release.

BerlinRosen Rendering of revamped marina



Flohom currently offers five houseboats for rent, in Baltimore, Annapolis, and at the National Harbor in Prince George's County.

It alsooffers four models of Flohom houses available for purchase.

Marcellous Butler, principal of BYB Prop Real Estate Partners and co-founder of Flohom, said in a statement: