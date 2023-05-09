New Towson restaurant opens up with a charity event

TOWSON, Md. — A restaurant is making its debut in Towson, opening up its first location in Baltimore.

The Chopt grand opening has a bit of a twist, they are partnering with Next One Up, donating their proceeds to help fund the mentoring program.

"Next One Up is a long term mentoring program and we work with and support young men in Baltimore City ages 13 to 25," said Kim Tortolani.

Chopt offered half off of the entire menu when dining in or ordering online with a promo code, all of the proceeds for the entire day went to the next one up program.

"So this whole event and out partnership with Chopt is really exciting, we [here] at Next One Up are always looking for local partners to not only provide opportunities for our young men and students in terms of jobs and exposure, but also in terms of situations like this where hopefully the community can learn more about Next One Up and also become more involved with our program and what we do," said Tortolani.

Chopt general manager said this is only the beginning of charity partnerships in the community.

"So Chopt gives, one of our core values, is generosity, so its really important that we give back to the community that we go in," says Nathan Elder, General Manager.

Next One Up says partnering with organizations helps with exposure and also gives the young men involved in the program more opportunities for mentorship and jobs.

Chopt is also holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 10 and will continue to offer discounts to Towson University and Goucher College students until May 23.

