New steakhouse set to open in Havre De Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Looking for a new place to eat steak in Harford County?

Butcher on the Bay, a fine dining steakhouse, will open its doors in Havre De Grace on July 15.

Reservations are now available on Open Table.

"We can't wait for you to see the fruits of our labor…long hours and months of hard work went into making our restaurant the best new, fine dining steakhouse in Maryland," staff from the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The restaurant uses Chesapeake-inspired flavors to curate every dish.

The steakhouse comes from the owners of Butcher & Bay grocery store, a store that specializes in seafood and beef sales.