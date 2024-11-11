Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

New Hampden restaurant announces opening date

Work underway on The Duchess restaurant
WMAR
Work underway on The Duchess restaurant<br/>
Work underway on The Duchess restaurant
Work underway on The Duchess restaurant
Posted

BALTIMORE — The Duchess restaurant - in Hampden's former Cafe Hon space - announced it will open in December.

RELATED | Cafe Hon building to become "The Duchess" restaurant

Work has been underway to turn the prominent corner building on "The Avenue," into an "English-inspired pub [with] Chamorro-inspired cuisine."

The restaurant will have a two-day grand opening, Dec. 4 and 5, with all proceeds going to B'More for Healthy Babies.

The Duchess' owners posted on Instagram that the goal is "to act as a gathering place for our neighborhood and welcome you to our table with Chef Kiko’s unique culinary and family background as the cornerstone."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices