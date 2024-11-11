New Hampden restaurant announces opening date

BALTIMORE — The Duchess restaurant - in Hampden's former Cafe Hon space - announced it will open in December.

Work has been underway to turn the prominent corner building on "The Avenue," into an "English-inspired pub [with] Chamorro-inspired cuisine."

The restaurant will have a two-day grand opening, Dec. 4 and 5, with all proceeds going to B'More for Healthy Babies.

The Duchess' owners posted on Instagram that the goal is "to act as a gathering place for our neighborhood and welcome you to our table with Chef Kiko’s unique culinary and family background as the cornerstone."