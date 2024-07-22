Cafe Hon building to become "The Duchess" restaurant

BALTIMORE — The building that housed Hampden's Cafe Hon will become "The Duchess" restaurant, confirmed restaurant group Foreman Wolf today.

It will be "an authentically-styled English pub that will feature the culturally-rich cuisine of the Mariana Islands which include Guam and also known as Chamorro."

The restaurant is expected to open "in early fall."

The executive chef will be Kiko, who was executive chef at Johnny's Restaurant in Roland Park and sous chef at Harbor East's former Pazo restaurant and the prominent Milton Inn restaurant in northern Baltimore County. She has been with Foreman Wolf for 17 years.

Kiko's family roots are from the U.S. territory of Guam, and she describes "Chamorro" cuisine as "a melting pot of Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Filipino and Hawaiian flavors and traditions. It’s food that reflects the best of the seasons and is intended to share. It’s never pretentious, but always honest, surprising and memorable. I’m thrilled to now be able to create these rich and wonderful experiences for all of Baltimore.”

Images of the restaurant aren't available yet, but it's being designed by Katie DeStefano Design and Hall & Co. Katie DeStefano's portfolio shows elegant, upscale spaces, including the former Bar Vasquez in Harbor East. Hall & Co., designed Petit Louis Bistro, another Foreman Wolf property.

The restaurant is expected to be reviewed by Baltimore's liquor board soon.

Cafe Hon, at the corner of 36th Street and Roland Avenue, closed in 2022.