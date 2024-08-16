New coffee shop opens in Pigtown

BALTIMORE — There's a new coffee shop in Pigtown, at the former site of a Zeke's Coffee branch.

It's called The Stoop Coffee Shop & Cafe. The shop just held its soft opening, at 784 Washington Blvd., and is getting ready for a grand opening Sept. 21.

The family-owned business says it is now open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

And there are definitely still some connections to Zeke's. The shop has pastries from Bluebird Bakery, which sells its items at Zeke's in Lauraville.

Zeke's closed the Pigtown location this past March, after about two years.