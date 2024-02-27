Zeke's Coffee to close its Pigtown cafe

BALTIMORE — Major local coffee roasterZeke's Coffee is closing one of their Baltimore cafes.

Zeke's Pigtown, which has only been open for two years, will shut their doors March 3, announced Pigtown Main Street on social media.

Zeke's main cafe, on Harford Road in northeast Baltimore, is remaining open.

Pigtown Main Street said:

We have some sad news to share friends. Zeke’s Pigtown will be closing on March 3rd. due to Zeke’s reorganization and downsizing. We are in the process of working with another cafe to keep us all caffeinated but that will take a few months.

Zeke's has been in the heart of Pigtown, on Washington Boulevard near Scott Street.

The closure is another blow to Pigtown, after Charm City Books next door also recently closed, moving to Franklin Street downtown.

Nearby shop Culinary Architecture posted their condolences about Zeke's closing, saying: "We are so sorry to hear that we will be losing a part of our Pigtown family. Zeke's is still here until the end of the month, so we hope people will continue to support them until they close as it is a tough time for small businesses and their employees... Please support the local businesses that remain in Pigtown, the loss of business affects us all."