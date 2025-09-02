New Chick-fil-A opens in Pasadena Thursday

PASADENA, Md. — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday in Pasadena.

This latest spot is located in the Jacobsville area, at 4015 Mountain Road.

Annapolis native Chris Schenck now owns and operates three local Chick—fil-A restaurants, the others being in Severna Park, and on the campus of Anne Arundel Community College.

Mountain Road marks the second Chick-fil-A location in Pasadena. Another sits on Jumpers Hole Road.

There are now about a dozen Chick-fil-A franchise locations in Anne Arundel County alone.

According to the chain, this newest restaurant will create approximately 120 jobs.

“This community means so much to me, and the opportunity to deepen my commitment here is truly special,” said Schenck. “Opening this restaurant unlocks incredible possibilities – creating growth opportunities for my Team Members, expanding our ability to serve local organizations and making a meaningful difference in people’s lives from the moment they walk through our doors.”

Part of that includes a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to Feeding America, and a continued commitment to donating surplus food.

If you plan on attending the grand opening, don't forget to wear something cow related in exchange for some free grub!

"Whether it’s a full cow suit or a simple cow-spotted accessory, Guests of all ages are invited to join the fun. Anyone who visits the restaurant on opening day dressed in cow attire can redeem one free entree or kid’s meal inside the restaurant and in the drive-thru," Chick-fil-A said in a release.

