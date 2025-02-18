"Mini bullet trains" to deliver food at new sushi restaurant

BALTIMORE — Japan's bullet trains can travel up to 200 miles an hour. That would take you from D.C. to New York in about 60 minutes.

Now a new sushi restaurant planned for south Baltimore promises to bring food to your table super-fast by using "mini bullet trains."

Shinkansen Sushi - that's Japanese for "Bullet-train Sushi" - is setting up shop in the Baltimore Peninsula development.

They're offering a new spin (so to speak) on the traditional revolving-sushi restaurant. The mini-bullet trains will instead "deliver sushi dishes directly to customers' tables via a conveyor belt system," said the Baltimore Peninsula in a press release.

The eatery will also feature Japanese decor and a wide selection of both sushi and Japanese beers, sake and soju, along with street-food-inspired appetizers like Karaage and skewers.

The restaurant's owner David Chen owns multiple other Maryland restaurants, including Akira Ramen and Izakaya, Izakaya 68 (in Hunt Valley) and the new BBQ restaurant Volcano in Owings Mills.

Shinkansen Sushi will be in the Rye House building.

Chen said in a press release:

My family has been a part of the Baltimore community for decades, so we’re thrilled to bring our newest concept to Baltimore Peninsula. We’ve seen firsthand the incredible loyalty of Baltimore customers, and we're excited to offer them a fresh and innovative sushi experience unlike anything else in the area.

Customers at Shinkansen Sushi can order from a set menu, unlike in traditional revolving sushi restaurants. The restaurant will offer both dine-in and take-out options - and will use robot servers "for enhanced service," as has been done at Chen's other restaurants.