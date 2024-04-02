Medium Rare restaurant to open second Baltimore-area location

COLUMBIA, Md. — Medium Rare, the DC-area dinner restaurant known for its minimalistic "steak frites" meal, is going to open its second restaurant in the Baltimore region.

The restaurant is opening its doors April 15 in Columbia, at the new Merriweather District development across from Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Medium Rare first opened in Hampden, at The Rotunda, last year.

Besides its distinctive menu - there's only one dish, steak and fries (sold with a salad and bread) - Medium Rare has also gotten attention for its "Feed the Fridge" program for those in need.

(There are afew more options for weekend brunch, as well as a vegetarian meal option.)