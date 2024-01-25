Meat the Mushroom takes a vegan spin on bacon

BALTIMORE, Md. — Two Baltimore entrepreneurs are cooking up a vegan alternative to a popular breakfast side – bacon. Shroomacon is a plant-based bacon made out of 5 ingredients.

Marvin and Aleah Rae are the co-founders of Meat the Mushroom. They started the business in May 2021. Marvin says in less than a year after going vegan, he was able to beat an early diagnosis of heart disease and settle asthma problems. The couple is pitching their meat-free bacon on ABC’S Shark Tank on Friday, January 26th at 8pm.