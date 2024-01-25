Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Meat the Mushroom takes a vegan spin on bacon

Meat the Mushroom!
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 11:29:35-05

BALTIMORE, Md. — Two Baltimore entrepreneurs are cooking up a vegan alternative to a popular breakfast side – bacon. Shroomacon is a plant-based bacon made out of 5 ingredients.

Marvin and Aleah Rae are the co-founders of Meat the Mushroom. They started the business in May 2021. Marvin says in less than a year after going vegan, he was able to beat an early diagnosis of heart disease and settle asthma problems. The couple is pitching their meat-free bacon on ABC’S Shark Tank on Friday, January 26th at 8pm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices