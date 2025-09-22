McAlister’s Deli opening second Maryland location in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — McAlister’s Deli is coming to Hanover.

The chain is celebrating its official grand opening on September 29 at 7645 Arundel Mills Boulevard.

Doors open at 10am with the first 100 guests receiving a Free Tea Pass, that's good for one free tea for 30 consecutive days!

On top of that, McAlister’s is giving out complimentary meals to first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, and truck drivers between noon and 2pm on September 26.

This marks McAlister’s second Maryland location.

Last year we told you about their new spot in downtown Baltimore.