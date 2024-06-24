McAlister's Deli to open first MD restaurant July 1

BALTIMORE — McAlister's Deli, a national chain, has announced the opening date for its first Maryland location.

The restaurant will open at the Inner Harbor on July 1. It will be at 500 East Pratt Street, in the former Corner Bakery location.

McAlister's offers breakfast and lunch items like sandwiches, salads, spud bars, dessert and snacks.

The Baltimore location will have outdoor seating, as well as dine-in, delivery and catering. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The first 100 customers in line get free McAlister's Tea Passes, to get one tea a day for 30 days.

Franchisee Prabu Murugan said in a statement that this "Maryland debut" will pave the way "for many more to come."

As part of the grand opening celebration, local "community heroes" - first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, PTO members and truck drivers - will get a complimentary meal on Friday, June 28, from noon to 2 p.m. or from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Valid badge or ID is required. The meal includes 1 entree, side and drink.

McAlister's Deli is based in Atlanta, Ga., and has more than 530 restaurants in 29 states as of December 2023.