LIVE! Casino joins the list of Winter Restaurant Week events

HANOVER, Md. — Grab a plate, it's restaurant week season - winter edition! From Baltimore to Howard County, there’s a host of specials to dig into this season.

You can get discounts and deals at dozens of restaurants and new this year, Live! Casino at Arundel Mills is getting in on the restaurant week fun.

“We have our rock fish with our corn and crab risotto, a personal favorite of mine,” said Dorothy Marshall, Sr. Marketing Manager Food and Beverage at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

Available for dinner, they have special three course menus for $39 at David's, Sports & Social and Luk Fu with $69 deals at The Prime Rib and Koho.

“Get out of the house when it’s cold, damp and gloomy to being able to enjoy with friends and family,” said Marshall.

EXPLORE MORE RESTAURANT WEEK EVENTS:

Annapolis

February 22 - March 2

Baltimore City

January 24 - February 2

Baltimore County

January 17-26

Harford County

January 17-26

Howard County

January 20 - February 2

