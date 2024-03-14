Light House Bistro sells granola to create more job opportunities and support homelessness services

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the back of the kitchen at Light House Bistro, executive chef Tyler Nelson is whipping up a batch of cranberry-pecan granola.

"It’s a fairly simple recipe, doesn’t take that long," he said.

The recipe comes from Beth Rocca, once the executive chef at the Light House Bistro and is now the deputy director of the Light House Homelessness Prevention Center.

"Its been around since day one," she said. "We’ve always had it and we’ve always had the thought that we would like to sell more of it, so we’ve just been selling it in the restaurant since the beginning."

The Light House Bistro, which opened in 2017, is a social enterprise restaurant through the center, training people how to work in the culinary industry. Rocca wanted to apply the same concept to the granola, which she says is one of their most popular items on the menu.

To get it in the hands of more people, they reached out to Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), a non-profit that provides tools, resources and experts to groups to help launch their projects, like the granola.

"Often with non-profits, it's an initiative that’s been on their back burner for a long time. They’d love to do it, they just don’t have the resources or the strategic support or that kind of talent," said Kris Valerio Shock, the president/CEO of LAA.

"LAA provides these community leaders who are in the flagship program to have a positive impact in their community, across Anne Arundel county."

Working with a team of experts, Light House Bistro is now selling their granola online and in stores. They've had to hire more people and ramp up production to meet demand.

Chef Nelson said they probably make about 400 bags of granola a week.

"Around town or to my family, I’m like you have to try this granola it’s really good," he said. "We’re selling it online and getting in the stores and people are really realizing that it’s good."

And the more bags sold, the more job opportunities are created and lives transformed through food and compassion.

"Really a lot of opportunities for our folks for jobs and that’s what we’re all about, creating jobs for people that need the skills but also getting a paycheck while they’re being trained," said Rocca.

