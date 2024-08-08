Learn how to get free food for a year at this Annapolis Wendy's

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Wendy's restaurants around the country are undergoing new remodeling.

One of them happens to be nearby in Annapolis, at 1949 West Street.

On August 10 Flynn Restaurant Group, who owns this particular Wendy's, will celebrate their new look.

That day at 10:30am, the first 100 customers in line to buy something will get a VIP voucher for a year's worth of free food.

There's only a few things you need to know...

Customers have to be at least 16-years-old in order to get a ticket.

The coupon is valid once a week for an entire year at the West Street location.

Free food options include one sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit per each visit.

Flynn Restaurant Group recently remodeled another Wendy's in Annapolis, on White Hall Road.

This latest location is expected to employ 45 people.

