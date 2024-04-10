Kneads Bakeshop to open third Baltimore location

BALTIMORE — A new concept from Baltimore's H&S Bakery - called Kneads Bakeshop - is opening a third location in the city.
This time, it's a pop-up in Locust Point's Anthem House development, on Fort Avenue.
Kneads announced today that the pop-up cafe is expected to open in May, at 838 East Fort Avenue.
The cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Kneads is currently open in Harbor East and plans to open this fall at the Village of Cross Keys in north Baltimore.
Kneads Bakeshop offers beverages as well as croissants, doughnuts, muffins, other pastries, and salads and sandwiches for lunch.
Co-owner Kira Paterakis said in a press release:
Having lived in Federal Hill for seven years, South Baltimore has a special place in my heart. When this opportunity presented itself, I knew it was the perfect space to introduce the Kneads model. We will be serving the same delicious baked goods, coffees, omelets, and sandwiches many Baltimoreans have grown to love.