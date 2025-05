OWINGS MILLS, Baltimore County — A little Mediterranean flair is coming to Owings Mills.

Hummus Republic is set to open its first Maryland location in Owings Mills on Saturday, May 17th.

It will be located at the Owings Mills Square Shopping Center.

If you show up from 11am- 1pm on opening day, you'll get a chance to try out some free samples, enjoy music, and get a chance to win other prizes.

You can check them out on Facebook for more.