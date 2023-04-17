Olive Garden in Owings Mills set to close in June

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Olive Garden in Owings Mills is closing down.
According to a representative from the restaurant, the lease for the location is up for renewal and they chose not to renew.
They did not state why they chose not to renew.
Olive Garden is currently located on 6 Restaurant Park Drive next to the Red Lobster.
The restaurant will close on June 14.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant Closing Restaurants at Mill Station @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/r71ziYqZHn— manny locke (@realmannynation) April 17, 2023