More than 70 restaurants participating in Baltimore's Summer Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE — It's a great weekend to try some new restaurants.

Today, kicks off Baltimore's Summer Restaurant Week.

More than 70 restaurants are participating and offering special menus and prices.

One spot taking part, Hoodfellas Bistro downtown.

One woman we spoke with says she frequents Hoodfellas five times a week, adding the restaurant week specials make it even better.

As for her favorite dish you should check out:

"The favorite thing I like is the lamb chops. The lamb chops, the yams and the macaroni and cheese is delicious," said Elizabeth Rivers, Hoodfellas customer.

Restaurant week also includes some spots outside the city including Bluestone Restaurant, right near the Timonium light rail stop.

Baltimore's restaurant week runs until July 30.