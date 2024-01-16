Historic Attman's Delicatessen celebrates grand opening of third location at Harbor Point

BALTIMORE — The time has finally come.

Tuesday marks the grand opening of Attman's Delicatessen at Harbor Point.

The historic family-owned deli announced plans for a third location back in April.

Established in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row," the landmark authentic Jewish deli became known for their piled-high sandwiches, soups and baked goods.

Undeveloped and unoccupied for years, Harbor Point once served as a manufacturing site that's been transformed into 27 acres of home, office and retail space between Harbor East and Fells Point.

Attman's still operates out of its original downtown location on Lombard Street, along with another deli in Potomac.