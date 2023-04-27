Historic Baltimore deli, Attman's, opening third location at Harbor Point

BALTIMORE — A historic Baltimore deli is opening its third location on the waterfront downtown.

Attman’s Delicatessen on Thursday announced plans to open at Harbor Point this fall.

The authentic Jewish deli's newest location will be at 1401 Point Street, offering indoor and outdoor seating.

Undeveloped and unoccupied for years, Harbor Point once served as a manufacturing site that's been transformed into a blended combination of home, office and retail space.



Established in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row," the family owned deli became a landmark known for piled-high sandwiches, soups and baked goods.

“Harbor Point represented a rare opportunity to establish a presence in a neighborhood that is still developing and grow along with it,” said Marc Attman, Owner, Attman’s Deli. “The Attman family couldn’t be more thrilled to start the next chapter of our family business in this exciting new location.”

Attman's still operates out of its original downtown location on Lombard Street, along with another deli in Potomac.