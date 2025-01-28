Franchisee looks to open 3 more Qdoba restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — At least four new Qdoba locations are expected to open in the Baltimore area.

The first will be a site that's been in the works for some time, at Cockeysville's Yorktowne Plaza, on York Road.

Meanwhile, Qdoba announced recently that a local franchisee is actively looking to open three more restaurants in the Baltimore area.

There have not been any development agreements signed for those restaurants yet.

It's part of dozens of new Qdoba locations that the Mexican restaurant company says are moving forward nationwide.

Jeremy Vitaro, Qdoba Chief Development Officer, said in a press release that the company's "growth has never been stronger...We’re proud to partner with franchisees who share our vision for delivering bold flavors and quality dining experiences to communities nationwide, setting the stage for long-term success.”

Qdoba has 23 locations in Maryland.