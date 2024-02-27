Fogo de Chão says it will open later this year in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão just signed a lease at Towson Town Center and will open at the mall later this year.

Fogo de Chão is replacing the prominent corner spot at Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenuethat was occupied by P.F. Chang's.

The restaurant announced today that Towson will be its second Baltimore-area location, with the first being in downtown Baltimore.

The Towson location "will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transf ormation featuring enhanced design elements, menu optionality, and innovation platforms like a dry - aged meat locker," according to the press release.

Customers can eat at an open churrasco grill, while a Market Table will feature salads, antipasti, cured meats, and more. There are also spaces to relax throughout "Bar Fogo."

Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão, said in a statement: