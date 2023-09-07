Fogo de Chao coming to Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. — Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse is planning to replace the P.F. Chang's restaurant at Towson Town Center next year, and Popeyes is planning a restaurant down the street at Taylor Avenue/Loch Raven Boulevard.

P.F. Chang's has been at Towson Town Center for about 14 years, at the prominent corner of Fairmount Avenue and Dulaney Valley Road.

Fogo de Chão Proposed Fogo de Chão in Towson



Representatives from both Fogo de Chão and from Popeyes were at a recent Baltimore County Design Review Panel meeting, which reviews the design of new plans up before the county government.

Popeyes Popeyes proposed for Towson



A spokesperson from P.F. Chang's said there are "no updates" about when that restaurant might close, or why.

Fogo de Chão said in a statement:

With a lease now signed in Towson, we are thrilled to share that we are actively preparing to expand our presence in the area at Towson Town Center. Our targeted opening for this new location is set for 2024, and we are continuously exploring opportunities to expand throughout Maryland. Building upon our proven success in the Baltimore market since opening our first location in 2007 we are committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences to our guests. We are excited to open a second location in the Baltimore metro area and will keep you updated on further developments.

The proposal that Fogo de Chão submitted to the county calls for a "simple renovation with extended indoor patio around the curved tower feature, complete with new materials and lighting."

The plan notes that it "improves Towson's existing character by enhancing the architecture that was already there." The two outdoor sculptures of horses that have long stood outside P.F. Chang's would also be removed.

The design review panel is also requesting a more detailed and accurate site plan for the outdoor area and sidewalk, and asking for bike racks on the street level.

Meanwhile, a freestanding Popeyes restaurant is proposed at Pleasant Plains Shopping Center on Taylor Avenue at Loch Raven Boulevard. The shopping center's current businesses include CVS, El Gran Pollo, Crafty Crab, and Salvo Auto Parts.

Popeyes Site of proposed Popeyes



Matthew Bishop, representing Popeyes, noted the "parking lot is fairly underutilized, so we don't think that this new addition will have any negative impacts on the parking needs of the shopping center."

The restaurant would have a double drive-thru lane, and landscaping. The site currently has "no street trees, no streetscape along the frontage yet, so this will be an improvement to the overall condition."

This would be the second Popeyes in the Towson area; Popeyes is currently located in the Towson Town Center food court.