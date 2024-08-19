Fogo de Chão reveals opening date for Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. — Fogo de Chão has announced an opening date for their Towson Town Center location.

The restaurant's website now says they plan to open at the mall on Sept. 2.

This would be the Brazilian-steakhouse chain's second location in greater Baltimore.

Fogo is replacing the longtime P.F. Chang's restaurant, at the corner of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount.

The restaurant notes the Towson location will include "an outdoor patio, soaring wine displays, dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging, and a lively indoor bar..."

