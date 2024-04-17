First Watch announces opening for Westminster restaurant

WESTMINSTER, Md. — First Watch, the rapidly-expanding brunch/breakfast restaurant, will be opening in Westminster on Monday, April 22.

The company announced it's one of four new grand openings planned for the Baltimore region.

First Watch will open restaurants in Owings Mills and Bel Air later this year.

The Westminster location is at 265 Baltimore Boulevard.

The new restaurant will seat more than 150 people, offer outdoor dining under a covered patio, and will be open 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Customers who dine in from Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26, will get a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.