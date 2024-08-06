Farm-to-fork restaurant opens in Anne Arundel County

CROFTON, MD — A new restaurant is open in Gambrills, and it's all about bringing freshness to your dining experience.

The Farmhouse is the latest farm-to-fork restaurant developed by Titan Hospitality Group in Anne Arundel County.

The Farmhouse does what its name implies. The restaurant works with local farmers and fishers to provide the freshest food.

The restaurant, which is on Brandermill Boulevard, also has an on-site herb garden.

“We take pride in partnering with local purveyors, supporting quality, sustainable, and traditional farming and crafting exceptional cuisine,” said James King, CEO, Titan Hospitality Group. “The Farmhouse is soon to become a destination for the community, and we are excited to continue our expansion in our backyard here in Anne Arundel County.”

The menu includes a heavy emphasis on locally sourced produce, butchered meats, and poultry, along with house-made specialties and drinks.

